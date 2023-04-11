Japan Day 2023

Performers tell The Tale of Lake

Ogawara by the Wawawa Koto Club

to guests of Japan Day at Misawa Air

Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Sponsored

by the Misawa International Club,

Japan Day was hosted at the Misawa

Club and is a yearly effort to bridge

cultural gaps and promote

understanding between the Japanese

community and the residents of

Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

