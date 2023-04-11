Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Day 2023 [Image 12 of 13]

    Japan Day 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Performers tell The Tale of Lake
    Ogawara by the Wawawa Koto Club
    to guests of Japan Day at Misawa Air
    Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Sponsored
    by the Misawa International Club,
    Japan Day was hosted at the Misawa
    Club and is a yearly effort to bridge
    cultural gaps and promote
    understanding between the Japanese
    community and the residents of
    Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 21:32
    Photo ID: 7739363
    VIRIN: 230408-F-TE598-1528
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 14.39 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    Japan Day
    Team Misawa
    Japan and America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT