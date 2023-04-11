Performers tell The Tale of Lake
Ogawara by the Wawawa Koto Club
to guests of Japan Day at Misawa Air
Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Sponsored
by the Misawa International Club,
Japan Day was hosted at the Misawa
Club and is a yearly effort to bridge
cultural gaps and promote
understanding between the Japanese
community and the residents of
Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7739363
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-TE598-1528
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|14.39 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS
