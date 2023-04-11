Japan Day 2023

Japanese and American guests gather

during the Japan Day opening

ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan,April 8, 2023. On Japan Day’s 35th

anniversary, the festival continued its

long-standing tradition of bringing

Japanese culture to U.S. military

members and their families on base,

strengthening bonds between the

military and local community. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen

Heller)

Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP