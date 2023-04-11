Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Day 2023 [Image 4 of 13]

    Japan Day 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Japanese and American guests gather
    during the Japan Day opening
    ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan,April 8, 2023. On Japan Day’s 35th
    anniversary, the festival continued its
    long-standing tradition of bringing
    Japanese culture to U.S. military
    members and their families on base,
    strengthening bonds between the
    military and local community. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
    Heller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partnership
    Japan Day
    Team Misawa
    Japan and America

