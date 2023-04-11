Japan Day 2023

Japanese and American guests gather
during the Japan Day opening
ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan,April 8, 2023. On Japan Day’s 35th
anniversary, the festival continued its
long-standing tradition of bringing
Japanese culture to U.S. military
members and their families on base,
strengthening bonds between the
military and local community. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
Heller)
04.08.2023
|04.13.2023 21:32
|7739354
|230408-F-TE598-1520
|7908x4444
|10.47 MB
MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
