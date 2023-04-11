Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Day 2023 [Image 8 of 13]

    Japan Day 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jessica Richard, spouse of 35th
    Fighter Wing commander, gets
    blessed for her health and prosperity
    during a sacred lion dance at Misawa
    Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023.
    Sponsored by the Misawa
    International Club, Japan Day was
    hosted at the Misawa Club and is a
    yearly effort to bridge cultural gaps
    and promote understanding between
    the Japanese community and the
    residents of Misawa Air Base. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
    Heller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    partnership
    Japan Day
    Team Misawa
    Japan and America

