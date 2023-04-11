Japan Day 2023

Jessica Richard, spouse of 35th
Fighter Wing commander, gets
blessed for her health and prosperity
during a sacred lion dance at Misawa
Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023.
Sponsored by the Misawa
International Club, Japan Day was
hosted at the Misawa Club and is a
yearly effort to bridge cultural gaps
and promote understanding between
the Japanese community and the
residents of Misawa Air Base. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
Heller)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7739358
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-TE598-1524
|Resolution:
|6651x3738
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS
