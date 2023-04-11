Japan Day 2023

Jessica Richard, spouse of 35th

Fighter Wing commander, gets

blessed for her health and prosperity

during a sacred lion dance at Misawa

Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023.

Sponsored by the Misawa

International Club, Japan Day was

hosted at the Misawa Club and is a

yearly effort to bridge cultural gaps

and promote understanding between

the Japanese community and the

residents of Misawa Air Base. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen

Heller)

