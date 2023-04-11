Japan Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,
35th Fighter Wing commander, and
Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City
mayor, join their wives and other
guests in a dance to Nebuta music
performed by Sekiseikai at Misawa
Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan
Day is an event where Japanese
culture and its traditions are
introduced to Misawa Air Base
service members and their families,
offering the opportunity to be
immersed into an event that hosted
hands-on booths, dance
performances, Japanese horseback
archery and calligraphy. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|04.08.2023
|04.13.2023 21:32
|7739359
|230408-F-TE598-1525
|8256x4640
|14.43 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
