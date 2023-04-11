Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Day 2023 [Image 9 of 13]

    Japan Day 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,
    35th Fighter Wing commander, and
    Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City
    mayor, join their wives and other
    guests in a dance to Nebuta music
    performed by Sekiseikai at Misawa
    Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan
    Day is an event where Japanese
    culture and its traditions are
    introduced to Misawa Air Base
    service members and their families,
    offering the opportunity to be
    immersed into an event that hosted
    hands-on booths, dance
    performances, Japanese horseback
    archery and calligraphy. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

