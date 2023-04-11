U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,

35th Fighter Wing commander, and

Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City

mayor, join their wives and other

guests in a dance to Nebuta music

performed by Sekiseikai at Misawa

Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan

Day is an event where Japanese

culture and its traditions are

introduced to Misawa Air Base

service members and their families,

offering the opportunity to be

immersed into an event that hosted

hands-on booths, dance

performances, Japanese horseback

archery and calligraphy. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7739359 VIRIN: 230408-F-TE598-1525 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 14.43 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.