Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City
mayor, greets guests during the
Japan Day opening ceremony at
Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023.
Sponsored by the Misawa
International Club, Japan Day was
hosted at the Misawa Club and is a
yearly effort to bridge cultural gaps
and promote understanding between
the Japanese community and the
residents of Misawa Air Base. (U.S.
Air Force photo
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7739353
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-TE598-1519
|Resolution:
|6538x3674
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT