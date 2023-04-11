Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Day 2023

    Japan Day 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Guests of Japan Day dance to Nebuta
    Music performed by Sekiseikai at
    Misawa Air Base Japan, April 8, 2023.
    On Japan Day’s 35th anniversary, the
    festival continued its long-standing
    tradition of bringing Japanese culture
    to U.S. military members and their
    families on base, strengthening bonds
    between the military and local
    community. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Day 2023, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partnership
    Japan Day
    Team Misawa
    Japan and America

