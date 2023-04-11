Japan Day 2023

Guests of Japan Day dance to Nebuta

Music performed by Sekiseikai at

Misawa Air Base Japan, April 8, 2023.

On Japan Day’s 35th anniversary, the

festival continued its long-standing

tradition of bringing Japanese culture

to U.S. military members and their

families on base, strengthening bonds

between the military and local

community. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

