Guests of Japan Day dance to Nebuta
Music performed by Sekiseikai at
Misawa Air Base Japan, April 8, 2023.
On Japan Day’s 35th anniversary, the
festival continued its long-standing
tradition of bringing Japanese culture
to U.S. military members and their
families on base, strengthening bonds
between the military and local
community. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7739362
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-TE598-1527
|Resolution:
|7335x4122
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
