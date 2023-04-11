Japan Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,

35th Fighter Wing commander, and

Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City

mayor, cut the ribbon in celebration

of the start of Japan Day at Misawa

Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023.

Sponsored by the Misawa

International Club, Japan Day was

hosted at the Misawa Club and is a

yearly effort to bridge cultural gaps

and promote understanding between

the Japanese community and the

residents of Misawa Air Base. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen

Heller)

