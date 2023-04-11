Japan Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,
35th Fighter Wing commander, and
Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City
mayor, cut the ribbon in celebration
of the start of Japan Day at Misawa
Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023.
Sponsored by the Misawa
International Club, Japan Day was
hosted at the Misawa Club and is a
yearly effort to bridge cultural gaps
and promote understanding between
the Japanese community and the
residents of Misawa Air Base. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
Heller)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7739356
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-TE598-1522
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|15.24 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
