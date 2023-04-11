U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,

35th Fighter Wing commander, and

Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City

mayor, their families and guests

enjoy Nebuta music performed by

Sekiseikai at Misawa Air Base, Japan,

April 8, 2023. Japan Day is an event

where Japanese culture and its

traditions are introduced to Misawa

Air Base service members and their

families, offering the opportunity to

be immersed into an event that

hosted hands-on booths, dance

performances, Japanese horseback

archery and calligraphy. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen

Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7739360 VIRIN: 230408-F-TE598-1526 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 13.94 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.