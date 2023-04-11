U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,
35th Fighter Wing commander, and
Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City
mayor, their families and guests
enjoy Nebuta music performed by
Sekiseikai at Misawa Air Base, Japan,
April 8, 2023. Japan Day is an event
where Japanese culture and its
traditions are introduced to Misawa
Air Base service members and their
families, offering the opportunity to
be immersed into an event that
hosted hands-on booths, dance
performances, Japanese horseback
archery and calligraphy. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen
Heller)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7739360
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-TE598-1526
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|13.94 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT