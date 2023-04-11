Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Day 2023 [Image 5 of 13]

    Japan Day 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,
    35th Fighter Wing commander, gives
    a speech during the Japan Day
    opening ceremony at Misawa Air
    Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan Day
    gave the opportunity to foster
    interpersonal relationships by
    showcasing and sharing Japanese
    culture and traditions to Misawa Air
    Base service members and their
    families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff
    Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 21:32
    Photo ID: 7739355
    VIRIN: 230408-F-TE598-1521
    Resolution: 6436x3617
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    Japan Day
    Team Misawa
    Japan and America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT