U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,

35th Fighter Wing commander, gives

a speech during the Japan Day

opening ceremony at Misawa Air

Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan Day

gave the opportunity to foster

interpersonal relationships by

showcasing and sharing Japanese

culture and traditions to Misawa Air

Base service members and their

families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff

Sgt. Kristen Heller)

Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 Japan Day 2023, by SSgt Kristen Heller