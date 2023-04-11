U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,
35th Fighter Wing commander, gives
a speech during the Japan Day
opening ceremony at Misawa Air
Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan Day
gave the opportunity to foster
interpersonal relationships by
showcasing and sharing Japanese
culture and traditions to Misawa Air
Base service members and their
families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff
Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7739355
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-TE598-1521
|Resolution:
|6436x3617
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
