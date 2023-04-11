U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,
35th Fighter Wing commander, gets
blessed for his health and prosperity
during a sacred lion dance at Misawa
Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. OnJapan Day’s 35th anniversary, the
festival continued its long-standing
tradition of bringing Japanese culture
to U.S. military members and their
families on base, strengthening bonds
between the military and local
community. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7739357
|VIRIN:
|230408-F-TE598-1523
|Resolution:
|4990x2804
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT