U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard,

35th Fighter Wing commander, gets

blessed for his health and prosperity

during a sacred lion dance at Misawa

Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. OnJapan Day’s 35th anniversary, the

festival continued its long-standing

tradition of bringing Japanese culture

to U.S. military members and their

families on base, strengthening bonds

between the military and local

community. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7739357 VIRIN: 230408-F-TE598-1523 Resolution: 4990x2804 Size: 5.48 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.