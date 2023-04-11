Japan Day 2023

Miku Kimura, a guest of Japan Day,
prepares her bow during Japanese
horseback archery at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan Day
is an event where Japanese culture
and its traditions are introduced to
Misawa Air Base service members
and their families, offering the
opportunity to be immersed into an
event that hosted hands-on booths,
dance performances, Japanese
horseback archery and calligraphy.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
Kristen Heller)
