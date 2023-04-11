Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13]

    Japan Day 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Miku Kimura, a guest of Japan Day,
    prepares her bow during Japanese
    horseback archery at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan Day
    is an event where Japanese culture
    and its traditions are introduced to
    Misawa Air Base service members
    and their families, offering the
    opportunity to be immersed into an
    event that hosted hands-on booths,
    dance performances, Japanese
    horseback archery and calligraphy.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
    Kristen Heller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 21:32
    Photo ID: 7739365
    VIRIN: 230408-F-TE598-1529
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 15.93 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Day 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023
    Japan Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    Japan Day
    Team Misawa
    Japan and America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT