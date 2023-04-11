Japan Day 2023

Miku Kimura, a guest of Japan Day,

prepares her bow during Japanese

horseback archery at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 8, 2023. Japan Day

is an event where Japanese culture

and its traditions are introduced to

Misawa Air Base service members

and their families, offering the

opportunity to be immersed into an

event that hosted hands-on booths,

dance performances, Japanese

horseback archery and calligraphy.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.

Kristen Heller)

Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 Photo ID: 7739365 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)