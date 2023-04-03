230408-N-ZQ263-1051 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 8, 2023) An E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, prepares to launch off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 18:14 Photo ID: 7729822 VIRIN: 230408-N-ZQ263-1051 Resolution: 7954x4983 Size: 1.59 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 45 of 45], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.