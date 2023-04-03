230408-N-MH015-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Antonio Anderson, from Miami, performs a test and check on a bomb rack unit 32 (BRU-32) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 18:14 Photo ID: 7729815 VIRIN: 230408-N-MH015-1017 Resolution: 4395x3139 Size: 2.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 45 of 45], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.