Oxygen Bottle Maintenance

230408-N-PA221-1041 PHILIPPINE SEA, (April 8, 2023). U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (E-Safety Equipment) Clay Sachse from Kelo, Wash., services a walk around oxygen bottle aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 18:14
|Photo ID:
|7729821
|VIRIN:
|230408-N-PA221-1041
|Resolution:
|6213x4142
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
