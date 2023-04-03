230408-N-PA221-1041 PHILIPPINE SEA, (April 8, 2023). U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (E-Safety Equipment) Clay Sachse from Kelo, Wash., services a walk around oxygen bottle aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 18:14 Photo ID: 7729821 VIRIN: 230408-N-PA221-1041 Resolution: 6213x4142 Size: 3.35 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oxygen Bottle Maintenance [Image 45 of 45], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.