Sailor Removes Fittings From Armored Hatch

230408-N-NX635-1160 EAST CHINA SEA (April 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Gabriela Yanes from Long Island, N.Y., removes the fittings of an armored hatch for lubrication and maintenance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

