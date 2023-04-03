230408-N-NX635-1095 EAST CHINA SEA (April 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Emely Hernandez, from Los Angeles, calibrates a radar altimeter test set aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 18:14
|Photo ID:
|7729817
|VIRIN:
|230408-N-NX635-1095
|Resolution:
|7163x4781
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Sailor Calibrates Radar Altimeter Test Set [Image 45 of 45], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
