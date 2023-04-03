Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Calibrates Radar Altimeter Test Set [Image 35 of 45]

    Sailor Calibrates Radar Altimeter Test Set

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230408-N-NX635-1095 EAST CHINA SEA (April 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Emely Hernandez, from Los Angeles, calibrates a radar altimeter test set aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 18:14
    Photo ID: 7729817
    VIRIN: 230408-N-NX635-1095
    Resolution: 7163x4781
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Calibrates Radar Altimeter Test Set [Image 45 of 45], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Maintenance
    RADALT

