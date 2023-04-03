Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230408-N-MH015-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 8, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an aircraft onto a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

