230408-N-PA221-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA, (April 8, 2023). U.S. Navy Sailors install safety wiring to the blade of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 6) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 Photo ID: 7729820 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter Maintenance [Image 45 of 45], by PO3 Kevin Tang