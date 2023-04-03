Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter Maintenance [Image 38 of 45]

    MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230408-N-PA221-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA, (April 8, 2023). U.S. Navy Sailors install safety wiring to the blade of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 6) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 18:14
    Photo ID: 7729820
    VIRIN: 230408-N-PA221-1009
    Resolution: 6006x4004
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter Maintenance [Image 45 of 45], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

