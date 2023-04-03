Sailors Pressure Test An Oxygen Regulator

230408-N-NX635-1080 EAST CHINA SEA (April 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Survival Equipmentman Madison Racicot, from Pinckney, Michigan., and Airman Natalie Gutierrez, from Rockford, Ill., pressure test an oxygen regulator in the oxygen shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

