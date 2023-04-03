Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Hornet Launches [Image 27 of 45]

    Super Hornet Launches

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carson Croom 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230408-N-BI507-1041 PHILIPPINE SEA (Apr 08, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68). Nimitz in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom).

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 18:14
    Photo ID: 7729809
    VIRIN: 230408-N-BI507-1041
    Resolution: 4935x3290
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Hornet Launches [Image 45 of 45], by PO3 Carson Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    F18
    carrier

