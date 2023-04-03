230408-N-BI507-1041 PHILIPPINE SEA (Apr 08, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68). Nimitz in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom).
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 18:14
|Photo ID:
|7729809
|VIRIN:
|230408-N-BI507-1041
|Resolution:
|4935x3290
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Hornet Launches [Image 45 of 45], by PO3 Carson Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
