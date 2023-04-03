Balistic Door Hatch Maintenance

230408-N-PA221-1091 PHILIPPINE SEA, (April 8, 2023). U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Gabriela Yanes, right, from Long Island, N.Y., and U.S. Navy Seaman Valeria Camargo, from Napa, Calif., perform maintenance on a ballistic door hatch aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA