    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 29 of 45]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230408-N-MH015-1159 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 8, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 18:14
    Photo ID: 7729811
    VIRIN: 230408-N-MH015-1159
    Resolution: 4604x3289
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 45 of 45], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Carrier
    Philippine Sea

