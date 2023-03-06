AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

Capt. Nicholas Gossner, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, walks around an F-35A Lightning II to remove aircraft tags at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. Utilizing a Lead Wing structure, AGILE FLAG 23-1 focuses on Agile Combat Employment which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

