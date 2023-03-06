Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 11 of 13]

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Capt. Nicholas Gossner, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, walks around an F-35A Lightning II to remove aircraft tags at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. Utilizing a Lead Wing structure, AGILE FLAG 23-1 focuses on Agile Combat Employment which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:27
    Photo ID: 7680520
    VIRIN: 230305-F-KW102-1281
    Resolution: 3017x4525
    Size: 929.26 KB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    388th Fighter Wing
    Air Combat Comand
    Agile Combat Employment
    agileflag
    AGILE FLAG 23-1

