    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 4 of 13]

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Oliver Lause, 388th Fighter Wing director of staff, speaks to his crew chief during a preflight F-35A Lightning II check prior to takeoff during AGILE FLAG 23-1 at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, March 1, 2023. Utilizing a Lead Wing structure, AGILE FLAG 23-1 focuses on Agile Combat Employment which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7680512
    VIRIN: 230301-F-KW102-1236
    Resolution: 5101x3401
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    388th Fighter Wing
    Air Combat Comand
    Air Dominance Center
    agileflag
    AGILE FLAG 23-1

