AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

Lt. Col. Oliver Lause, 388th Fighter Wing director of staff, speaks to his crew chief during a preflight F-35A Lightning II check prior to takeoff during AGILE FLAG 23-1 at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, March 1, 2023. Utilizing a Lead Wing structure, AGILE FLAG 23-1 focuses on Agile Combat Employment which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
