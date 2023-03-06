Capt. Nicholas Gossner, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, looks for a pinhole on an F-35A Lightning II at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. At Brunswick Golden Isles Airport Gossner performed a few crew chiefs’ duties leaning into the Multi-Capable Airmen concept of accomplishing tasks outside of their core Air Force Specialty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7680518
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-KW102-1206
|Resolution:
|5106x3404
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
