AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

Capt. Nicholas Gossner, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, looks for a pinhole on an F-35A Lightning II at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. At Brunswick Golden Isles Airport Gossner performed a few crew chiefs’ duties leaning into the Multi-Capable Airmen concept of accomplishing tasks outside of their core Air Force Specialty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US