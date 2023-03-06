Members of the 366th Fighter Wing in-process for AGILE FLAG 23-1, after landing at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. As the Lead Wing, the 366th Fighter Wing commanded a mission generation force element from the 388th Fighter Wing and integrated with mobility air assets to deliver combat air power all while operating from dispersed location with contested logistics in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 08:26
|Photo ID:
|7680510
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-KW102-1167
|Resolution:
|4125x2750
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
