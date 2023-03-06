AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

Members of the 366th Fighter Wing in-process for AGILE FLAG 23-1, after landing at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. As the Lead Wing, the 366th Fighter Wing commanded a mission generation force element from the 388th Fighter Wing and integrated with mobility air assets to deliver combat air power all while operating from dispersed location with contested logistics in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

