    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 2 of 13]

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Members of the 366th Fighter Wing in-process for AGILE FLAG 23-1, after landing at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. As the Lead Wing, the 366th Fighter Wing commanded a mission generation force element from the 388th Fighter Wing and integrated with mobility air assets to deliver combat air power all while operating from dispersed location with contested logistics in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7680510
    VIRIN: 230228-F-KW102-1167
    Resolution: 4125x2750
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    366th Fighter Wing
    Air Combat Comand
    Air Dominance Center
    agileflag
    Lead Wing
    AGILE FLAG 23-1

