AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

Capt. Nicholas Gossner, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to exit an F-35A Lightning II at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. While at AGILE FLAG 23-1, the 4th FS supported Agile Combat Employment concepts which required forces to rapidly insert into theaters, establish logistics and communications with theater command and control, receive follow-on forces, generate the mission, and project combat power across all domains, while making the critical decisions needed to remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

