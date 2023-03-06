Lt. Col. Maxwell Harrell, 388th Fighter Wing inspector general, removes a flight vest at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. While at AGILE FLAG 23-1, the 388th FW supported Agile Combat Employment concepts which required forces to rapidly insert into theaters, establish logistics and communications with theater command and control, receive follow-on forces, generate the mission, and project combat power across all domains, while making the critical decisions needed to remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7680519
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-KW102-1214
|Resolution:
|4014x2676
|Size:
|605.65 KB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
