AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

Lt. Col. Maxwell Harrell, 388th Fighter Wing inspector general, removes a flight vest at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. While at AGILE FLAG 23-1, the 388th FW supported Agile Combat Employment concepts which required forces to rapidly insert into theaters, establish logistics and communications with theater command and control, receive follow-on forces, generate the mission, and project combat power across all domains, while making the critical decisions needed to remain agile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

