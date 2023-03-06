AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

Senior Airman Abel Gomez, 4th Fighter Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, waits for an F-35A Lightning II to takeoff during AGILE FLAG 23-1 at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, March 1, 2023. AGILE FLAG is Air Combat Command’s contributing certifying event for its Lead Wings throughout the Air Force Force Generation cycle, ensuring they are Agile Combat Employment-capable forces that meet combatant commanders’ needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

