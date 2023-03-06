Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 6 of 13]

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Abel Gomez, 4th Fighter Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, waits for an F-35A Lightning II to takeoff during AGILE FLAG 23-1 at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, March 1, 2023. AGILE FLAG is Air Combat Command’s contributing certifying event for its Lead Wings throughout the Air Force Force Generation cycle, ensuring they are Agile Combat Employment-capable forces that meet combatant commanders’ needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7680514
    VIRIN: 230301-F-KW102-1310
    Resolution: 4760x3173
    Size: 919.24 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    388th Fighter Wing
    Air Combat Comand
    Air Dominance Center
    agileflag
    AGILE FLAG 23-1

