Lt. Col. Maxwell Harrell, 388th Fighter Wing inspector general, left, and Capt. Nicholas Gossner, 4th Fighter Squadron pilot, walk to their F-35A Lightning II vest at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. The 388th FW acted as the mission generation force element in a Lead Wing led by the 366th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7680522
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-KW102-1260
|Resolution:
|4813x3209
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
