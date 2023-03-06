A Travis Air Force Base Airman guides a stair truck to a commercial aircraft for the 366th Fighter Wing’s main body arrival to AGILE FLAG 23-1, after landing at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. AGILE FLAG 23-1 tested the 366th Fighter Wing’s ability to utilize their A-staff to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:26 Photo ID: 7680509 VIRIN: 230228-F-KW102-1002 Resolution: 5072x3381 Size: 2.2 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.