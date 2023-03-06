Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 1 of 13]

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    A Travis Air Force Base Airman guides a stair truck to a commercial aircraft for the 366th Fighter Wing’s main body arrival to AGILE FLAG 23-1, after landing at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023. AGILE FLAG 23-1 tested the 366th Fighter Wing’s ability to utilize their A-staff to generate combat air power while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the Wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 08:26
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    366th Fighter Wing
    Air Combat Comand
    Air Dominance Center
    agileflag
    Lead Wing
    AGILE FLAG 23-1

