    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 12 of 13]

    AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    A 4th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II takes off at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. Utilizing the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, the Lead Wing simulated operating out of a contingency location consistent with Agile Combat Employment doctrine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

