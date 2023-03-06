AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification

Two 4th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II taxi at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Brunswick, Georgia, March 5, 2023, during AGILE FLAG 23-1. The 4th FS acted as the mission generation force element in a Lead Wing led by the 366th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

