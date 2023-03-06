A 4th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II taxis prior to takeoff during AGILE FLAG 23-1 at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, in Savannah, Georgia, March 1, 2023. AGILE FLAG focuses on increasing survivability and combat lethality through dispersion, flexibility, resiliency, agility and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 08:26
|Photo ID:
|7680511
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-KW102-1343
|Resolution:
|3536x5304
|Size:
|964.31 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGILE FLAG 23-1 brings together ACC, AMC, total force partners for Lead Wing certification [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
