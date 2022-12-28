Osan’s F-16s take off for training

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off as part of a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. The 36th FS regularly conducts training sorties to prepare to defend the Republic of Korea in order to maintain regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

