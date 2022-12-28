Osan’s F-16s take off for training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron readies 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon’s for a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. As part of the U.S. Air Force’s evolution towards Combat Oriented Maintenance Organizations; large maintenance units are transitioning to smaller fighter generation squadrons to improve synchronization between maintenance and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

