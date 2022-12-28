U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron readies 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon’s for a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. As part of the U.S. Air Force’s evolution towards Combat Oriented Maintenance Organizations; large maintenance units are transitioning to smaller fighter generation squadrons to improve synchronization between maintenance and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 02:11
|Photo ID:
|7574273
|VIRIN:
|221228-F-NX702-1023
|Resolution:
|7130x3852
|Size:
|15.89 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan’s F-16s take off for training [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT