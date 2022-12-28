U.S Air Force Maj. Nicolas DeWulf, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot waves as he taxis in an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. During the training, maintainers serviced, recovered and launched aircraft to increase readiness and improve interoperability with pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 02:10 Photo ID: 7574272 VIRIN: 221228-F-NX702-1024 Resolution: 6030x3540 Size: 13.93 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan’s F-16s take off for training [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.