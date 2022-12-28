Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan’s F-16s take off for training

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force Maj. Nicolas DeWulf, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot waves as he taxis in an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. During the training, maintainers serviced, recovered and launched aircraft to increase readiness and improve interoperability with pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    Crew Chiefs
    Maintainers
    training
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    36th Fighter Squadron
    36th FS
    Fighter Generation Squadron
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    36th FGS

