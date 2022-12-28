Osan’s F-16s take off for training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor Schmidt, 36th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot’s HGU-55 helmet sits on the top of an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. The 36th FS is a combat ready squadron with the capability to conduct air interdiction, close-air-support and counter-air missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
