Osan’s F-16s take off for training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Trevor Schmidt, 36th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilot, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. The 36th FS prepares for and executes immediate combat operations focused on the defense of the Republic of Korea and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

