U.S. Air Force Capt. Bostin Nimmer, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot secures his seatbelt in an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. Nimmer sat in the back seat of the D-model F-16 in order to observe the training mission as part of his air space familiarization flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 02:10 Photo ID: 7574267 VIRIN: 221228-F-NX702-1020 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 24.11 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan’s F-16s take off for training [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.