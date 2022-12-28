Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan’s F-16s take off for training [Image 9 of 15]

    Osan’s F-16s take off for training

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Kendrick, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. The 36th FGS is responsible for all F-16 aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery, and munitions loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 02:10
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Osan’s F-16s take off for training [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    Crew Chiefs
    Maintainers
    training
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    36th Fighter Squadron
    36th FS
    Fighter Generation Squadron
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    36th FGS

