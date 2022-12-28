Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan’s F-16s take off for training [Image 12 of 15]

    Osan’s F-16s take off for training

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Three F-16 Fighting Falcon’s assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxi on the runway before flight during a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. F-16 multi-role fighters perform a variety of missions to include suppression of enemy air defense, forward air control and close-air-support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    Crew Chiefs
    Maintainers
    training
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    36th Fighter Squadron
    36th FS
    Fighter Generation Squadron
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    36th FGS

