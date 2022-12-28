Three F-16 Fighting Falcon’s assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxi on the runway before flight during a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. F-16 multi-role fighters perform a variety of missions to include suppression of enemy air defense, forward air control and close-air-support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 02:11
|Photo ID:
|7574274
|VIRIN:
|221228-F-NX702-1007
|Resolution:
|4505x2561
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan’s F-16s take off for training [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
