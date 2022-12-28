Osan’s F-16s take off for training

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron (FS) taxis on the runway before flight during a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. The 36th FS regularly conducts training missions to increase readiness and to enable pilots to utilize strategies to increase their lethality in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

