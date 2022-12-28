U.S. Air Force Capt.’s Trevor Schmidt and Bostin Nimmer, 36th Fighter Squadron (FS) pilots



perform pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. Pre-flight checks allow pilots to perform operations checks on the aircraft prior to a flight and have maintainers readily available if there are any issues that need to be fixed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 02:10 Photo ID: 7574268 VIRIN: 221228-F-NX702-1018 Resolution: 5764x3835 Size: 12.55 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan’s F-16s take off for training [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.