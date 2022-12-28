Osan’s F-16s take off for training

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Weber, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion technician signals an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot during pre-flight checks at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. Prior to launches, Airmen and pilots communicate and perform functional procedures to ensure aircraft are fully mission capable for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

