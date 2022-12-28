Osan’s F-16s take off for training

Three F-16 Fighting Falcon’s assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxi on the runway before flight during a training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 28, 2022. The F-16, first introduced to the USAF in 1979, is a highly maneuverable multi-role fighter aircraft and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

