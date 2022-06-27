Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

A soldier with the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard wears a Star Wars morale patch on his utility pouch at the Asymmetric Warfare Group Training Complex, Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. Star Wars, created by George Lucas, is adored by many soldiers across the Army and designs from or inspired by the series are commonly found on aircrew helmets and displayed via morale patches. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 06.27.2022 Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US