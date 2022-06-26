Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

Models of a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or humvee, and the embassy compound, part of the Asymmetric Warfare Group Training Complex, rest on top of an aerial satellite map at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 26th, 2022. The models were printed by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Tyliszczak, military police assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, and used for visual aids in operations planning during the 192nd’s annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 06.26.2022
Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US