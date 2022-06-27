Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT

U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Royka, military police assigned to the 143rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, mans the turret of an High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), or Humvee, at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. Soldiers from the 143rd Military Police Company, one of the 192nd’s two military police companies, participated in vehicle live fires, manning the turrets of their Humvees and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles to engage stationary and moving targets during their annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 06.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US