U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, write down notes during a pre-mission briefing at the Asymmetric Warfare Group Training Complex, Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, June 27th, 2022. Mission briefs are designed to disseminate information, give out guidance and directives and to ultimately unify the team toward the accomplishment of their goals. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 11:43 Photo ID: 7446794 VIRIN: 220627-Z-QC464-3024 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 839.98 KB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut Guard Command Team Visits 192nd MP Battalion During AT [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.